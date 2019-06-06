WATCH: HNN digital documentary, ‘Imelda & Ferdinand: Exile In Hawaii’

By HNN Staff | June 5, 2019 at 4:24 PM HST - Updated June 5 at 4:27 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 30 years ago, Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos were ousted from power in the Philippines and landed in Hawaii’s lap.

Their exile in the islands became a years-long, global spectacle.

And it divided the community as the Marcos family brought their lavish and loud lifestyle to Oahu.

In this special digital documentary, HNN explores how one the largest political scandals in modern history landed in the Aloha State, and why ― decades later ― the controversy surrounding the Marcos family is far from resolved.

Chapter I: The Good Life

One of the world’s most well-known political couples ― Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos ― met and wed after an 11-day courtship.

Chapter II: The Revolution

In 1983, just minutes after returning to the Philippines from a three-year exile, former Philippine Sen. Benigno Aquino was assassinated at the Manila airport.

Chapter III: The Exile

Ferdinand Marcos’s authoritarian regime allowed him to do whatever he wanted; his embezzled fortunes allowed him to buy whatever he wanted.

Chapter IV: The Missing Fortune

Nearly 30 years since Ferdinand Marcos died in exile in Hawaii, the billions of dollars the family was suspected of siphoning from the Philippines’ treasury is still missing.

Chapter V: The End of an Era

From the moment the Marcoses found themselves exiled in Hawaii, they sought to leave. But every attempt to move to another country failed.

