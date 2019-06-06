Wanted Wednesday: Power tool theft suspect violates probation

Wanted Wednesday: Power tool theft suspect violates probation
Brennan Kamaka is described as 5' 5" tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: Honolulu Police)
By HNN Staff | June 5, 2019 at 4:04 PM HST - Updated June 5 at 4:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant out for the arrest of 44-year-old Brennan Kamaka.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers says he recently failed to to comply with the terms of his probation stemming from a 2016 theft.

Kamaka was seen stealing a power tool and a generator from the Pearl City Home Depot.

He was arrested for second-degree theft. He also has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kailua area.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300, or click here.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.