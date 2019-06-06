Tiny new tenants in Pearl Harbor waters have a big clean-up mission

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of young native oysters took their first dip into Pearl Harbor on Wednesday as part of an innovative partnership aimed at cleaning up the water.
While the babies are barely half a centimeter in size, they could play an enormous role in improving the quality and clarity of Pearl Harbor waters, project officials said.
The oysters will each filter between 20 to 45 gallons of water daily to eliminate harmful pollutants from the well-known waterway.
“Our mission is fishable, swimmable, drinkable water," said Rhiannon Chandler-Lao, executive director of Oahu Waterkeeper, one of the groups behind the project.
She said the oysters are “clarifying water quality, and managing and improving sunlight penetration, which is important for other animals.”
The Navy, University of Hawaii and other groups are also helping with the project.
Nainoa Thompson, navigator on the Hokulea and president of the Polynesian Navigating Society, said the effort is an important step in restoring the waters of Pearl Harbor.
“Today, this is both a symbolic and a real moment in time where I’m seeing a shifting from this chronic letting go of all of our natural resources and that kind of destructive pathway," he said.
The oyster babies will continue to grow inside cages so that they can be monitored and protected from ocean predators.
To learn more about the project and their findings, click here.
