40th Annual Pan-Pacific Festival

On Friday, the festival kicks off with a big street party on Kalakaua Avenue with the Hoʻolaulea and Street Dance Festival in Hawaii. The Street Dance Festival will feature a brand new headliner, ST kingz, an award-winning dance group from Japan that was featured on Season 2 of World of Dance. On Saturday night, there will be the Punahele Party, which gives many of the halau from Japan an opportunity to share the stage with some of Hawaiiʻs best musicians and bands. Weldon Kekauoha will perform with halau as they take the stage at Waikiki Beach Walk Plaza Stage. On Sunday, the Pan-Pacific Parade will feature colorful costumes, marching bands, dancing and martial arts demonstrations. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m.