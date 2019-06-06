Survivor of attack on Pearl Harbor leaves behind ‘legacy of great love’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jack Rogo, a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor who frequently sought to share his recollection of that day in 1941 with young people, died last month in California. He’d celebrated his birthday the day before.
Rogo enlisted in the Navy in 1940 ― on his 19th birthday.
He was quickly sent off to Hawaii, where he served as a storekeeper on Ford Island.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Rogo had just finished his breakfast when the attack on Pearl Harbor began. “The acrid smell of smoke was in the air,” he wrote, in a 1964 letter meant to document his experience.
“I fully realize I was a very insignificant cog in the wheel of history and I didn’t do anything heroic.”
After World War II, Rogo became an accountant and never officially retired. He also served in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and frequently spoke to schools about the attack.
He was also known for his “young at heart” approach to life.
On his 90th birthday, his granddaughter took him to get a tattoo on his upper left arm to commemorate his service during World War II.
And on his 94th birthday, they went skydiving.
“Many will remember him as a Pearl Harbor survivor and hero, but some of us will remember him as a father, grandfather, and friend,” his family posted on Facebook. “His crooked smile and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes will be missed by all. He was a great man who leaves behind a legacy of great love."
