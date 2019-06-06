A ‘startling’ number of homeless are dying on Oahu streets, new numbers show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly 373 in five years. That’s the amount of homeless people who have died on Oahu from 2014 through 2018, according to Honolulu’s Medical Examiner.
Marc Alexander, the Office of Housing’s executive director, said the statistics were “startling” and showed that “our streets and other public areas are not fit for human habilitation.”
“I was really surprised at the number of people who died unsheltered,” Alexander said.
The cause of death for the 373 individuals were varied, but patterns emerged such as substance abuse, suicide and homicide, according to a news release.
“Compared to O‘ahu’s general population those who are homeless have a higher rate of death from drug abuse, infectious diseases, and in far too many instances, they fall victim to homicide,” said Honolulu’s Medical Examiner, Dr. Happy. “It’s clear from the data that we gathered that living on the streets leads to an early death.”
The breakdown of homeless deaths during the five year period is as follows:
· 2018: 90 deaths
· 2017: 70 deaths
· 2016: 78 deaths
· 2015: 63 deaths
· 2014: 72 deaths
The average age of death among this vulnerable population was 52.6 years, well below the current life expectancy in the U.S. of 78.6 years old. In Hawaii, the average life expectancy is more than 80 years old.
“We knew this was an issue last year in December when we had a memorial for those that died on the street,” Alexander said. “Usually mental health isn’t the city’s purview, it’s the state’s, but we’re stepping in and working together with them.”
One of the online programs the city is using to put more people in permanent housing is Outreach Navigation, which Alexander says is focusing particularly on “providing psychiatric services on the street for people who are experiencing mental illness or substance abuse disorder.”
Pamela Witty-Oakland, the director for the Department of Community Services, said it was critical to house individuals because “you cannot get well on the street.”
“I think we should be addressing homelessness in addition to the housing programs, and we need to address it from the health care perspective,” Witty-Oakland said.
There is a direct connection between lack of hygiene and premature death, Witty-Oakland said.
“It’s all about community partnership,” Witty-Oakland said.
Witty-Oakland noted that she had been asking people to step up and be a part of their church organizations or go through their employers, to volunteer at the homeless clinics.
“We have groups who step up to volunteer at Sand Island all the time,” Witty-Oakland said. “I realize how sick, ill and vulnerable these individuals are with both physical and mental illness.”
Places like the Punawai Rest Stop on Kuwili St., Witty-Oakland said, have been more than willing to take in hygiene products such as toothbrushes and paper towels.
Alexander said the city was trying to help people “help themselves when they can.”
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said a main priority was to get the homeless population into shelter and off the streets, citing the statistics as “a sobering wake-up call.”
Caldwell said his program, Compassionate Disruption, which began in 2014, was another way to help decrease the number of homeless people in the streets.
In the State of the City address last month, Caldwell also proposed a new vacancy fee that would go towards affordable housing initiatives.
“As an island community that believes in the principle of ‘aloha,’ true compassion is helping people into stable shelter and supportive housing where their health needs can be addressed,” Alexander said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.