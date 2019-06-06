Re-use Hawaiʻi Celebrates 10 Years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local nonprofit organization Re-use Hawaiʻi to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a fundraising event at its Kakaako Redistribution Center on June 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The June 8 fundraiser features entertainment by The Mākaha Sons, a silent auction featuring 30-40 items including a Kayak, a 2-night ocean front stay at Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, live-edge wooden furniture, a wine fridge from Servco and many more items from local artisans. The themed menu will be provided by Chef Ed Kenney of Town Restaurant and Uptown Events. Valet parking available.
For 10 years, Re-use Hawaiʻi has provided the community with an affordable resource for building material while also fulfilling its environmental mission of diverting good, reusable building materials from the landfill. The organization does this through two main programs:
Deconstruction - an alternative to demolition, whereby structure are hand-dismantled for the purpose of saving its good reusable material.
Redistribution - This salvaged material is brought to the Re-use Hawai’i Redistribution Center where it is made available as an affordable resource to the public.
The community is invited to attend and support Re-use Hawaiʻi. Tickets are available at $100 per person. Visit www.reusehawaii.org for details and to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.