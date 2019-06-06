Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in Kakaako amid safety concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police were out in full force in Kakaako late Wednesday as part of a crackdown on illegal homeless encampments.
Authorities said the enforcement effort was in response to a growing number of complaints and safety concerns regarding crime among the homeless.
Police went tent to tent, checking for weapons or warrants.
According to police records, there were at least eight arrests made on Cooke or Ohe streets.
The crackdown comes as Honolulu’s Medical Examiner released a sobering new statistic on Hawaii’s homeless population: 373 homeless people died on Oahu from 2014 to 2018.
The cause of death for the individuals varied, but patterns emerged such as substance abuse, suicide and homicide.
The governor’s coordinator on homelessness said providing the homeless with housing would take care of their immediate needs, thus giving them the opportunity to take care of their overall health.
