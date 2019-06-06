7 people injured in a Big Island crash; conditions range from fair to ‘extremely critical’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A highway on the big island is closed after an accident left multiple people injured.
It happened in Keahou on Highway 11 near mile marker 117 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.
A total of seven people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions ranged from critical to fair. Police say one person was in ‘extremely critical’ condition.
Additional details are developing. An investigation is now underway.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.