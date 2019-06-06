Man, 68, dies a day after a pedestrian crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man has died following a pedestrian accident in the early hours of the morning Tuesday.
It happened in the Kalihi area around 4:45 a.m.
Police said a 68-year-old man was crossing Dillingham Boulevard when he was hit by a Dodge pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man.
The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital in serious condition where he worsened, and later died from his injuries.
Police added that he was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
