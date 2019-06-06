Locally Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms today, possibly tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service says that the Hawaiian Islands will maintain light to locally moderate trade winds to the Hawaiian Islands thru the weekend. A low aloft passing over the area will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms and enhanced clouds and showers through much of Thursday. Drier and more seasonal trade wind weather is expected over the weekend. The trade winds may increase slightly early next week as a surface high is expected to move to north of the state.