Locally Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms today, possibly tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service says that the Hawaiian Islands will maintain light to locally moderate trade winds to the Hawaiian Islands thru the weekend. A low aloft passing over the area will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms and enhanced clouds and showers through much of Thursday. Drier and more seasonal trade wind weather is expected over the weekend. The trade winds may increase slightly early next week as a surface high is expected to move to north of the state.
Lots of showers and thunderstorms made areas of Kauai thru Maui County wet and drenched today; Maui County and Hawaii Island could get more thundershowers with possible showers on all islands.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Alenuihaha Channel. Surf is expected to remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores through the middle of next week. Swells from the southern hemisphere will produce small surf along south facing shores through Thursday. A slightly bigger swell from the Tasman Sea is possible starting Friday. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.