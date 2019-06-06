Line of thunderstorms, heavy rain moving up the island chain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving up the island chain on Thursday morning.
A flood advisory is in effect for Molokai until 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Radar was showing heavy rain over the west half of the island, falling at a rate of an inch per hour.
Forecasters said thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible for the rest of the state through the day.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.