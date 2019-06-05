June is Scoliosis Awareness Month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, affects approximately 5 percent of children and 30 percent of senior citizens. Females are at higher risk of developing the condition. Without treatment, scoliosis can cause chronic pain, disability and loss of organ function, so early detection is important. At Foundation Spine and Posture, they believe surgery is a last resort. Through what’s called conservative care, they work with patients to correct their scoliosis through the use of braces, exercises, traction and adjustments. A healthy and straight spine is crucial to overall health, so it’s important in teens that they are treated early and for seniors, early treatment is also critical, so the condition does not become debilitating.