Hawaii resident suing Portland police and city following protest acquittal

Hawaii resident suing Portland police and city following protest acquittal
Thousands of protesters gather in Portland, Ore., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Kristena Hansen) (Source: Kristena Hansen)
June 6, 2019 at 5:30 AM HST - Updated June 6 at 5:31 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man acquitted of a criminal charge stemming from a public protest in Oregon is suing Portland and city and state police officers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that Jeremy Ibarra was arrested for disorderly conduct during a June 2017 demonstration in downtown Portland.

A jury acquitted the Hawaii resident in May.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court says police pursued a false arrest, used excessive force, and violated Ibarra's First Amendment right to free speech and Fourth Amendment rights by engaging in mass detention.

The lawsuit says Ibarra was involved in a protest after the fatal stabbing of two men and the wounding of a third by a man believed to have made racist remarks to two African American girls riding a train.

A Portland police spokesman declined comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.