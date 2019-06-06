Hawaii county council unanimously approves raises for firefighters

Hawaii county council unanimously approves raises for firefighters
Big Island firefighters battle Keaau building fire in 2016 (Source: Hawaii News Now/FILE)
By HNN Staff | June 5, 2019 at 9:56 PM HST - Updated June 5 at 9:56 PM

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county council members voted unanimously to approve a raise for firefighters.

The compensation package is determined based on how many years they’ve worked, with a minimum 2 percent increase each year for the next two years.

Firefighters will also get annual bonuses between $1,500 and $2,000.

Those with seniority may be eligible for additional benefits.

The raises will cost the county an extra $7 million over the next two years.

