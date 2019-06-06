Hawaii county council unanimously approves raises for firefighters

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county council members voted unanimously to approve a raise for firefighters.
The compensation package is determined based on how many years they’ve worked, with a minimum 2 percent increase each year for the next two years.
Firefighters will also get annual bonuses between $1,500 and $2,000.
Those with seniority may be eligible for additional benefits.
The raises will cost the county an extra $7 million over the next two years.
