Forecast: Still a chance for isolated downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance is expected to move over the islands and enhance incoming showers into Thursday, bringing a slight (but still better) chance for isolated heavier showers and thunderstorms. The chance of thunderstorms will decrease by Thursday night as the disturbance departs and more stable trade wind conditions return. Mostly dry trade wind conditions are expected into the weekend and beyond.
Surf will remain below advisory levels through the weekend. The south shores will have a series of small swells moving in over the next few days, with a slight increase possible Friday. There’s also a new, short-period small northwest swell expected Sunday before diminishing Monday. East shore surf will trend downward for a few days thanks to the lighter trade winds.
