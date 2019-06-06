Flu ruled out as possible cause of death for couple with Hawaii ties who died in Fiji

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Fijian health officials have ruled out the flu as a possible cause of death for a couple with Hawaii ties.
University of Hawaii alum Michelle Calanog Paul and her husband, David suddenly died while on vacation in Fiji in late May.
They came down with a mysterious illness that caused vomiting and other symptoms. When Michelle spoke to her father over the phone, she said her hands felt numb.
Their bodies remain in Fiji as officials await the results of tests conducted.
“We knew that greater things were in store for her," said Mufi Hannemann, who knew Michelle. “To hear what has happened to them at this current time is very sad for all of us because of the person that she was: Bright, ambitious, eager, always willing to help others.”
The U.S. Center for Disease Control has launched its own investigation into the sudden deaths.
Michelle’s parents are now caring for the couple’s young son.
Also investigating is the U.S. embassy in Fiji, Fiji police, and the World Health Organization.
