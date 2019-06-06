Entertainment: Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Midway Movie, Ukulele Festival, Leona Lewis & Jennifer Aniston

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humbling announcement from actor Josh Brolin in honor of two Hawaii boys who lost their battle with cancer. The "Avengers' actor announced on Instragam that he will donate proceeds from his upcoming apperance at a Seattle convention to a local non-profit that helps those fighting cancer. His donation is honor of Tavin Hashimoto -- a Maui boy who died from leukemia this week. The donation also honors Trucker Dukes, who died at just three years old in 2017.
If you’re a fan of Jason Momoa, here’s how you can make him happy. As you know, he’s a big advocate when it comes to cutting down on plastic pollution. And for World Oceans Day coming up this Saturday, you can help out by participating in beach clean ups. Sustainable Coastlines is holding one at Maui’s Ka’ehu Beach in Wailuku. There’s also one happening in Kailua. Then on Saturday, June 15th, the Hawaii Wildlife Fund will hold another clean up -- at Maui’s Ka’ehu Beach.
This week it he 77th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. Now we’re getting a look at a poster for the film based on the battle. The historical drama “Midway” was shot last year on Oahu at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. The movie stars Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore. “Midway” will be released on November 8th.
This summer, an ukulele virtuoso and late R&B legend will be honored here in Hawaii. Jake Shimabukuro will be recognized at this year’s Ukulele Festival Hawaii. He’s being honored for his contributions in sharing the music of the ukulele with millions around the world. Also being recognized is the late James Ingram. The grammy-winning singer performed at the Ukulele Festival six times between 1994 and 2002. He also composed the festival’s theme song “Come and Join Us”. This year’s festival is set for Sunday, July 21 at Kapiolani Park.
British pop star Leona Lewis is getting married -- And she celebrated her bachelorette party in Hawaii. People reports that Lewis and some of her closest friends stayed at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. Lewis is tying the knot with her choreographer boyfriend of 10 years.
