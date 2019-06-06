Entertainment: Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Midway Movie, Ukulele Festival, Leona Lewis & Jennifer Aniston

If you’re a fan of Jason Momoa, here’s how you can make him happy. As you know, he’s a big advocate when it comes to cutting down on plastic pollution. And for World Oceans Day coming up this Saturday, you can help out by participating in beach clean ups. Sustainable Coastlines is holding one at Maui’s Ka’ehu Beach in Wailuku. There’s also one happening in Kailua. Then on Saturday, June 15th, the Hawaii Wildlife Fund will hold another clean up -- at Maui’s Ka’ehu Beach.