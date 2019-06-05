Young couple with ties to Hawaii die of mysterious illness in Fiji

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mysterious deaths of a University of Hawaii graduate and her husband in Fiji are now being investigated by public health officials.
Texas residents David and Michelle Paul died in Nadi after being taken to the hospital with an unidentified illness. Media reports say the couple fell ill on vacation in Fiji days after arriving on May 22.
The country’s ministry of health says despite getting treatment, their conditions worsened.
Both were physically fit, relatives said.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Fiji said it’s working with the government in the country to investigate the deaths.
“We appreciate the efforts made thus far by the Fijian authorities and stand ready to provide further assistance, if requested,” the embassy said.
Michelle Paul’s parents say they are devastated and will now have to raise the couple’s 2-year-old son.
According to her LinkedIn page, Michelle Paul graduated from UH’s Travel Industry Management graduate program in 2011, and worked at several hotels in the islands.
