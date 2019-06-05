30 years later, Tiananmen Square ‘tank man’ photo as moving and iconic as ever

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre were held worldwide Tuesday.
For seven weeks in 1989, students led demonstrations calling for democracy, free speech and free press in Tiananmen Square in China.
The protests ended with a violent crackdown on protesters in which hundreds were killed.
One of the most famous images of that day is known as “Tank Man,” and it was shot by a young AP photographer.
Now 63, Jeff Widener recalled Tuesday how he came to shoot that iconic photo.
“I’m no hero and trust me I am a white-knuckly war photographer. I really am scared to death when I shoot this stuff. I was petrified,” Widener told Hawaii News Now.
He said photography conditions were less than ideal, as he had “no film hardly left and my batteries and my flash are running out.”
He said although he was able to only take one picture every 60 seconds, he made them count.
As he heard tanks coming down the street, he noticed a “guy with shopping bags coming out.”
“I’m thinking this guy is going to screw up my composition and I am annoyed thinking, ‘well he’s stopping the tanks too far away.' And I’m thinking, they’re obviously going to kill this guy,” Widener said.
Widener said he waited with bated breath to see what the fate of the man was.
When the troops didn’t shoot him, he was shocked.
“Impossible, impossible, absolutely impossible,” Widener said. “There is no way this picture will ever come out.”
But the next day, the photograph was on the front page of every newspaper in the world.
“It was a really lucky photo, I was in the wrong place at the right time,” Widener said.
Eventually the man was taken away but not before Widener shot his single act of opposition.
Although the man remains unidentified to this day, many refer to him as a global hero and a symbol of resistance for one of the most violent slaughters in China’s history.
