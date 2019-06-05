Windsurfer dies off a Maui beach over the weekend

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A windsurfer is dead after an apparent drowning over the weekend off Maui’s Kanaha Beach.
It happened Saturday around 1 p.m.
A 77-year-old man was was brought to shore by two men who saw him unresponsive in the water.
Ocean Safety personnel took over care and administered CPR and used an AED to try to revive the man. These efforts continued for about half an hour before before they were called off.
The windsurfer has not been identified but MFD says he is from Haiku.
It’s unclear what caused the man to initially become unresponsive.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.