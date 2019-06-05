What’s Trending: Helping the elderly cross, fastest baby, Giant lizard, Jason Momoa hates single use plastics

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CBS News tweeted out a video from Singapore. You can see it’s taking the man with a walker a really long time to cross the street. The other man is trying to help him but it’s not working. So what does he do? Puts the man on his back and carries his walker to the other side.
Some babies put their crawling skills to the test in an annual baby racing contest in Lithuania. The babies were lined up at the starting line, and their parents drew their attention with toys, food, and other items. The babies were all aged between 7 months and one year. A one-year-old won the competition, but most never made it to the finish line.
Macgyver is an Argentine Red Tegu lizard. Its owner takes care of it like a dog. Apparently, it’s potty and leash trained... and will even come when beckoned. He has about 174 thousand followers on Instagram.
