Wahine volleyball adds former ‘Iolani star to 2019 roster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team added another senior transfer for the upcoming season.
Former ‘Iolani standout Bailey Choy is returning home to Manoa after playing three seasons at Utah, becoming the eighth newcomer for the ‘Bows. Choy joins Hawaii’s five incoming freshmen and two transfers from Oregon.
"We are beyond thrilled to have an athlete of Bailey's caliber join our Rainbow Wahine ‘ohana,” said head coach Robyn Ah Mow in a statement. “Bailey is a quick, athletic setter who has the ability to better every touch she makes.”
She has one year of eligibility left.
Choy has been the starting setter for the Utes for the past three seasons, starting 99 matches while dishing out 3,254 career assists with 860 digs and 47 total blocks.
Last season as a junior, Choy led Utah with 1,096 assists (8.56 per set). She also posted a team-high 48 service aces and 17 double-doubles to go with 325 digs and 14 total blocks.
At ‘Iolani, Choy was a four-year letterwinner and was named the Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015.
