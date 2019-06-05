Updates on Hawaii players selected in 2019 MLB Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Iolani graduate Shane Sasaki opened the floodgates for some of Hawaii’s best baseball products after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday morning in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Since Sasaki was drafted, six players with ties to the islands have heard their named called including Rainbow Warrior baseball’s Dylan Thomas.
Edgar Barclay, a junior at Cal State Bakersfield from Hilo, was selected in the 15th round by the New York Yankees with the 465th overall selection.
Loyola Marymount’s Codie Paiva was taken with the 651st overall selection in the 22nd round by the Miami Marlins. He became the 17th player from Kamehameha to be drafted.
Former Baldwin star Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa was drafted for the second year in a row when the Texas Rangers took him in the 30th round, No. 895 overall. He was drafted in the 16th round by the Minnesota Twins in 2018 but did not sign, opting to attend Pierce College in Washington instead.
Former Leilehua standout Trayson Kubo was drafted today in the 24th round (No. 734 overall) by the Oakland Athletics after two seasons at Stephen F. Austin.
Sasaki’s teammate at ‘Iolani, Micah Yonamine, was drafted with the 870th overall selection by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 29th round. He is currently an Illinois State baseball commit.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.