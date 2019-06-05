Thomas selected in 13th round of 2019 MLB Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being selected in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, Rainbow Warrior baseball pitcher Dylan Thomas heard his name get called again today by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The only difference from this year from last was that Thomas heard his name get called 15 rounds earlier.
Thomas was selected in the 13th round of the draft this morning by the same team that picked him last season, but this time he’s expected to sign on the dotted line to turn pro.
As a fourth=-year junior at Manoa, Thomas earned a 1.96 ERA over his career, averaging 9.6 strikeouts with a 5.5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
