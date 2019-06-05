TavinTuff: Maui community mourns loss of a little ‘warrior’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, #TavinTuff has been a social media rallying cry on Maui.
The hashtag refers to the strength of one very tough little boy ― Tavin Hashimoto ― who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at age 8.
The community came to know Tavin as their little warrior, and sought to support him in his fight with a growing GoFundMe account and a community page on Facebook.
It was on that page Wednesday morning where many learned the sad news that Hashimoto had died overnight.
“It is with heavy hearts that we lost a great warrior!!!" said his father, Davin, in the post. “But heaven gained the strongest person I know."
Tavin suffered from acute myeloid leukemia, and made local headlines last year as his family pushed to find a bone marrow donor.
The GoFundMe for the family, “Stand and Fight with Tavin Hashimoto,” was still receiving donations Wednesday as dozens left their condolences.
“Thank you, Tavin, for allowing us to hold you in our hearts! Rest easy, sweet angel. You are so loved,” one donor commented.
And on Friday night, Maui Laser Tag will play at Ultimate Air Maui Trampoline Park, with all proceeds going to support Tavin’s family for medical and funeral costs.
The Hashimotos live in Kula. Tavin had two younger siblings.
