The 50-star union jack is once again flying above US naval ships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Middle Pacific Naval Surface Group held a ceremony aboard the USS Chung-Hoon on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Midway.
The ceremony coincided with the reintroduction of the 50-star Union Jack aboard all ships of the U.S. Navy.
The Union Jack flying above naval ships is a sight not seen in the last 17 years.
A flag with a rattlesnake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” replaced the Union Jack on all ships in 2002. That flag has represented the Navy’s history all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and traditionally, only the ship with the longest total period in active status was allowed to fly that flag.
Then earlier this year, the Navy decided to return to the Union Jack, which led to Tuesday’s ceremony.
The ceremony also marked 77 years since the Battle of Midway.
Considered by many as the greatest victory in American naval history, the Battle of Midway happened six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
During the 1942 battle, the U.S. Navy inflicted irreparable damage on a fleet of Japanese Navy near Midway Atoll.
“With the decisive victory at Midway the United States would begin the long struggle to roll back a proud and determined foe,” Capt. Joseph Naman, Chief of Staff for Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, said in his remarks at the ceremony.
“Make no mistake: we have entered a new era of competition. We must recommit to the core attributes that made us successful at Midway: integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness,” Chief of Naval Operations John M. Richardson said in a release. “For more than 240 years, the Union Jack, flying proudly from jackstaffs aboard U.S. Navy warships, has symbolized these strengths.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.