Scott named to Freshman All-American team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Collegiate Baseball Newspaper unveiled the 2019 Freshman All-America Team today, which included Rainbow Warrior baseball outfielder Scotty Scott.
The Texas native had an impressive freshman campaign, hitting leadoff in all 50 games with a .360 slugging percentage.
Scott hit .291 from the plate with six doubles, four triples, 36 runs scored and 20 runs batted in. He also had a team-high 17 multi-hit games shared with fellow outfielder Daylen Calicdan.
The outfielder was also named the Freshman Field Player of the Year and was a Big West Conference honorable mention.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.