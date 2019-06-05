Scott named to Freshman All-American team

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics
By HNN Staff | June 5, 2019 at 1:10 PM HST - Updated June 5 at 1:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Collegiate Baseball Newspaper unveiled the 2019 Freshman All-America Team today, which included Rainbow Warrior baseball outfielder Scotty Scott.

The Texas native had an impressive freshman campaign, hitting leadoff in all 50 games with a .360 slugging percentage.

Scott hit .291 from the plate with six doubles, four triples, 36 runs scored and 20 runs batted in. He also had a team-high 17 multi-hit games shared with fellow outfielder Daylen Calicdan.

The outfielder was also named the Freshman Field Player of the Year and was a Big West Conference honorable mention.

