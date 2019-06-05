A popular Maui beach is the subject of a turf war between paddlers, businesses

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A turf war over a West Maui beach made its way to the Maui County Council Tuesday afternoon.
Council members are considering a measure that would ban commercial activities at Lahaina’s Hanakao’o Beach Park, otherwise known as Canoe Beach.
Paddlers say businesses keep forcing them out of the beaches and they’re fed up. But the business owners argue the paddlers are the ones forcing them out.
“There’s a small number of individuals who have been harassing commercial operators and their guests. Police were called several times as these people threatened physical harm, many of the operators have chosen to go elsewhere to avoid bullying and this anti-commercial sentiment is a reflection of a larger problem,” Tonie Marie Davis, Executive Director of the Activities & Attractions Association of Hawaii said.
Meanwhile, canoe clubs feel its necessary to keep some places untouched by the grip of business.
“This is the last place we have. All we’re asking is to keep what we have left. We not asking for anything more,” Nori Tihada, Napili Canoe Club Coach, said.
Under the proposal, businesses with permits will be allowed to continue operating at the beach, until the permits expire on June 30.
The measure is advancing through the county.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.