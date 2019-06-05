Pan-Pacific Festival set to attract thousands to various events this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A massive celebration of culture is about to be held on Oahu this weekend — the 2019 Pan-Pacific Festival.
The event draws thousands over the course of three days. It’s a celebration of the cultures that line the Pacific Rim from Japan, to Korea, Okinawa and more.
Festivities begin Friday with a ho’olaule’a in Waikiki from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Kalakaua Ave.
On Saturday, there will be performing arts showcases at Ala Moana Center, the International Market Place and the Waikiki Beach Walk throughout the day. It’ll be complete with hula, and a ‘Punahele Party’ from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
It all wraps up Sunday with the Pan-Pacific Parade. Beginning at Fort DeRussy Park, the parade goes through Waikiki and ends at Kapiolani Park. The start time is 5 p.m. and it is expected to wrap up by 7 p.m.
For complete details on event times and locations, visit the Pan-Pacific website here.
