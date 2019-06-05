2 men hospitalized after suffering an electric shock in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering an apparent electric shock in Wahiawa.
According to EMS, a 43-year-old man was listed in critical condition and a 33-year-old suffered serious injuries.
The two were working near 2129 Pu’u Pale Place when a drill they were using somehow made contact with live wires, HFD said.
HECO said the men were employees with a private company. It’s unclear exactly what type of work was being performed.
The incident, which happened just before 1:50 p.m., caused a power outage in the area that impacted over 2,300 customers, HECO said.
Power to all customers has since been restored.
This story may be updated.
