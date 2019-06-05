Man dies after running into trouble in waters off Spitting Caves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man died Wednesday morning after getting into trouble in waters off a popular East Oahu spot called Spitting Caves, Honolulu police said.
Rescuers with the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the initial call around 6:30 a.m., then paramedics later took over to treat the man.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition, but police confirmed he died.
“The individual came up to Spitting Caves to show his friend the area, jumped into the water and never resurfaced,” said HPD Sgt. Everett Higa. “HFD was called to recover the distressed swimmer. The distressed swimmer was taken to Queen’s, where he later expired.”
HPD said both men had recently moved to Hawaii.
This incident comes just a few days after crews rescued a swimmer who got into trouble near Spitting Caves. It also underscores the dangers of this particular area as waves are starting to ramp up along south-facing shores.
This story will be updated.
