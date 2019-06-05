Locally Heavy Rainfall, Possible Thunderstorms Today and Tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three different weather features near the Hawaiian Islands will cause our atmoshpere to be unstable; In addition, the lighter wind regime will make it possible for deeper convection to develop, so there is a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday.
During the past 24 hours over 5 inches of rain has been recorded at the Mount Waialeale gage on Kauai, over 2 inches at Manoa Lyon Arboretum on Oahu and at Waikii on the Big Island of Hawaii, and about an inch and a half at West Wailuaiki and Puu Kukui on Maui.
Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria for all shores through early next week. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf through Thursday, with a slight bump expected late Friday through the weekend. The locally strong trade winds will produce moderate choppy surf along east facing shores today, with surf lowering a bit Thursday through Sunday as the trade winds ease. A small short period northwest swell arriving late Saturday may provide a slight increase in surf heights along north and west facing shores Sunday through early next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.