Locally Heavy Rainfall, Possible Thunderstorms Today and Tomorrow

Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria for all shores through early next week. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf through Thursday, with a slight bump expected late Friday through the weekend. The locally strong trade winds will produce moderate choppy surf along east facing shores today, with surf lowering a bit Thursday through Sunday as the trade winds ease. A small short period northwest swell arriving late Saturday may provide a slight increase in surf heights along north and west facing shores Sunday through early next week.