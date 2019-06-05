To help solve Hawaii’s housing crisis, some leaders are looking to ... Singapore

SINGAPORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - An affordable housing delegation from Hawaii -- made up of lawmakers, state and city housing officials, developers, architects, entrepreneurs, and community advocates -- traveled to Singapore last month to learn how the island nation overcame a major housing crisis and now touts one of the highest homeownership rates in the world.
"The fundamental reason why Singapore's housing model works is because supply and demand are in balance," said State Sen. Stanley Chang, who led the delegation. "In Hawaii, we have demand (up) and supply (down), so the problem gets worse and worse and worse every year."
Singapore is about the size of Molokai, but it's population is close to 6 million people -- that's more than five times the State of Hawaii's.
Before the 1960′s, hundreds of thousands of Singaporeans were living in slums and overcrowded settlements, but today, more than 90 percent of residents “own” their home thanks to the government’s Housing and Development Board.
"There are many benefits to homeownership, not only for the people, but also for the country as a whole," said Jenny Foo, a communications manager with HDB.
For decades, HDB has been building huge public housing projects on government-owned land, selling each flat with a 99-year lease, below market value, and with generous government subsidies.
Foo says a family earning less than $1,500 a month could qualify for an $80,000 housing grant.
Today, the agency has built more than a million units and more than 80 percent of Singaporeans live in those projects.
"A household can own only one HDB flat at any one time. They would have to occupy the flat for at least five years before they can rent it out or sell the flat in the open market," said Foo.
Inside HDB, the lobby is packed with families anxiously waiting for their numbers to be called, so they can begin the process of buying a new home.
Monitors show the available units at each housing project and what ethnic groups -- Malaysian, Chinese, Indian, and other -- are allowed to buy there.
"Every HDB estate is a mini Singapore in terms of its resident mix," Foo said.
Upstairs are the model homes, ranging from two bedrooms to five.
27-year-old Fabian Ho and his wife are getting ready to move from her parent's house into their brand new 3-bedroom flat, which they bought for under $200,000.
"We've been waiting for this unit for about three and a half years," said Ho. "This is the first time we're officially owning a place on our own, so we are really looking forward to it."
Chang says his housing proposal, the ALOHA Homes program, is a hybrid of the Singaporean model.
“We can have extremely high quality public housing. (The state) can pay for it, we don’t need a taxpayer subsidy, and it can be a place for all the people of Hawaii,” said Chang.
Under his plan, he estimates a condo for family of four would be around $300,000.
The state would build dense condominiums on state land near rail stations, then sell each unit with a 99-year lease.
House leaders are skeptical of Chang's proposal, but agreed to at least study it.
"We have specific and strict zoning laws," said State Rep. Sylvia Luke, chair of the House Finance Committee. "We have strict environmental assessment laws, we have to make sure that health and safety are taken in account, and so just an outright adoption of something that's ok in a foreign country is not something that we should entertain until its fully vetted."
Members of the delegation say the trip opened their eyes to what's possible and what's not.
“I think everyone’s been committed to seeing what other models are out there,” said Todd Apo, Senior Vice President of Community Development for Howard Hughes Corp. “And we know we can’t just pick it up and bring it back to Hawaii, but find the right pieces, see what can work.”
Hakim Ouansafi, Executive Director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, says in order for a program like this to be successful in Hawaii, the stigma surrounding public housing needs to be eliminated.
"That's what I like about the Singapore model, public housing is not something bad, it's something to be proud of because you take ownership of it," said Ouansafi.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.