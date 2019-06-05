German visitor rescued after a 7-mile hike turns into 16-hour trek on Maui

KAUPO, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another visitor was rescued after running into trouble on a Maui trail.
Maui firefighters say a woman in her 20s went for a hike at about 9:30 Monday morning at the Haleakala Crater.
They say she stayed on a trail that leads out of the Kaupo Gap. That hike is approximately 7 miles long, according to the Hiking Project. But as it got dark out, she became disoriented and called 911.
Rescuers used GPS coordinates to find her. They say she was located above Piilani Highway.
Fire crews used ATVs and utility vehicles to try to get to her. A manager at Kaupo Ranch also helped lead rescuers to her.
The woman from Germany was reunited with a friend around 1 a.m. Tuesday — nearly 16 hours after she went for her hike.
She did not need medical attention.
Maui firefighters encourage residents and visitors to take safety precautions while hiking and to follow these guidelines.
