Forecast: More showers, slight chance of thunderstorms ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance aloft will enhance incoming showers Wednesday and Thursday, with a slight chance of locally heavy rainfall and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two. The upper-level low should move off to the northeast Thursday night, allowing drier weather to move in. The locally breezy trades will become light Wednesday into Friday.
At the beach, surf along east-facing shores will be lowering as the trade winds decrease. A small swell from the southwest may bump up waves on the south shores this weekend, with a small northwest swell possible Sunday into early next week.
