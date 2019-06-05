‘She said to trust her’: Kealoha’s 99-year-old grandma tells her story to jury

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an emotional, hours-long video deposition played for jurors Tuesday, Katherine Kealoha’s 99-year-old grandmother talked about how she trusted her granddaughter ― and how devastated she was to learn “she wasn’t the person I thought I knew.”
The deposition of Florence Puana left people in the courthouse gallery in tears and could prove particularly powerful as the government seeks to make their case in the so-called “mailbox trial” against former law enforcement power couple Katherine and Louis Kealoha.
“She said to trust her,” Puana said, in the videotaped deposition. “She wasn’t doing the things I asked her to.”
Puana couldn’t take the stand in the federal public corruption trial because of her ailing health.
Even so, HNN law expert Ken Lawson said he believes the video deposition had a “huge effect” on jurors given her emotion ― and conviction.
He described the 3 1/2-hour deposition as “powerful."
“If you’ve got a victim that’s on the stand that really can have a way with the jurors, that really can touch the jurors’ heart to the point where they know truly that this person is the victim,” he said, “that has a huge effect on the whole charge because what’s going to happen now is people are going to look back and see that the motive is strong to set this man up.”
In the deposition, Puana said her granddaughter convinced her to take out a reverse mortgage on her Wilhelmina Rise home to buy a condo for her son, Gerard Puana.
With the extra money, the Kealohas would consolidate debt.
Puana says Katherine Kealoha told her she would pay off the loan.
But the government says that didn’t happen, and Puana was uprooted from her home ― the home her husband built and where she raised her children.
“Rather than losing my home, I decided to sell it,” Puana said.
What followed was a legal dispute and, the government alleges, a scheme to turn Gerard Puana into a convicted felon by framing him with the theft of the Kealohas’ mailbox.
Puana also testified that Katherine Kealoha convinced her to sign documents, giving her power of attorney and creating a joint bank account.
The government says the Kealohas raided that bank account, shelling out $23,000 for a lavish celebration when Louis Kealoha became chief of police and funding a trip to Disneyland.
Puana said she pleaded for the money to be returned.
“I said, I need the money because I told my husband that in time, after I’ll be gone, I was going to sell the house and split the money among the children,” she said, in the deposition.
When Puana subsequently asked for repayment in a letter, the government says Katherine Kealoha sent an angry letter back, promising the highest level of legal retribution.
Prosecutors say the engineered mailbox theft made good on that promise.
For the deposition, which was done in April, four monitors were set up in court so the jury and the gallery could watch.
In cross-examination, defense attorneys pointed out that Puana did sign the financial documents and seemed confused about the facts.
