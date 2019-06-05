Authorities seek 3 suspects in armed robbery involving machete

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding three suspects in an armed robbery involving a machete last month.
According to CrimeStoppers, three men attacked a victim in a bathroom stall at Kawananakoa Middle School around 11:40 p.m. on May 2.
The suspects are accused of beating the victim with the handle of a machete before stealing his phone and wallet.
One suspect is described as in his 20s, about 5’9” and 160 pounds. He was wearing a white short and dark shorts. The second suspect is also in his 20s, around 5’10” and 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark shirt and red shorts. And the third suspect is in his 20s, about 5’10”, 170 pounds and was wearing a dark shirt and red shirts.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.