Another month, another worrisome record at Hawaii facility that measures CO2

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carbon dioxide levels measured atop Mauna Loa hit a new, worrisome milestone in May.
The record comes amid a year of rapid increases in carbon dioxide levels, which scientists have attributed to more fossil fuel consumption and an El Niño period.
The Mauna Loa facility said this week that the daily average for carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere was 414.8 parts per million in May ― the highest seasonal peak recorded atop the volcano.
Mauna Loa observatory is a prime location for sampling carbon dioxide because of its location on top of one of the largest volcanoes in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There, air is undisturbed by local pollution or vegetation.
The facility, run by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, has been collecting carbon dioxide measurements for 61 years.
The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increases every year.
But scientists say the rate of increase is accelerating.
The peak value so far this year was 3.5 parts per million higher than the 411.3 parts per million peak reached in May 2018. That’s the second-highest annual jump on record.
Carbon dioxide is the most significant human-contributed greenhouse gas that affects the planet’s climate and oceans, scientists say.
“It’s critically important to have these accurate, long-term measurements of CO2 in order to understand how quickly fossil fuel pollution is changing our climate,” said Pieter Tans, a senior scientist with NOAA.
"They do not depend on any models, but they help us verify climate model projections, which if anything, have underestimated the rapid pace of climate change being observed.”
Tans added that there’s abundant evidence that the acceleration of carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere is caused by increased emissions.
In the 1980s, Mauna Loa saw annual increases averaging about 0.7 parts per million per year, increasing to about 1.5 parts per million per year in the 1990s.
The rate rose to 2.2 parts per million per year during the last decade.
“Many proposals have been made to mitigate global warming, but without a rapid decrease of CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, they are pretty much futile,” Tans said.
