15-year-old critically stabbed at Ewa Beach park overnight prompts push for night closure hours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The stabbing of a teenager is fueling new calls for the nighttime closure of a popular park in Ewa Beach.
The 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach at Oneula Beach Park around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The victim said it was a fight between young men from Kalihi and Waipahu. The victim said the suspect turned himself in to police but declined a formal interview out of fear of retaliation.
“Kind of crazy how a stabbing went down at the party,” said Ewa Beach resident Travis Sarono. “I just think shouldn't have never gotten to that."
Residents have been trying to beautify the area also known as “Hau Bush” for years. But the beachfront stretch in West Oahu is still known for homeless camps and drug deals.
Councilwoman Pine wants the park closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. – but those who fish would still be allowed.
"I really feel for this family that is experiencing this with their child,” said Ewa Beach councilwoman Kymberly Pine. “It's just so sad to think that if we had night closures, that has been proposed in the past. That perhaps this wouldn't have happened in the first place."
Who would patrol the park is yet to be worked out. But Pine said she asked the city for funds to set up a police substation in the area.
"I actually put money in the budget last year for a station that combines a lifeguard station, emergency services station, and a police station at the park, and it hasn't been released by the mayor yet,” Pine said. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for the community to advocate for that."
"I'm all for it if it actually makes it better," said fisherman Gilbert Dayanan.
“I think it would be actually good,” Sarono said. “No make problems. That’s all we like over here. So if that’s gonna help not bring problems, then I guess we do it.”
As for the homeless, large boulders were recently placed to keep vehicles out of the area. Those campers have since moved to another location at the beach park. Pine said in the end, they will all have to go.
"The dozen or so homeless who do live there at night are drug addicts, they admit it. And that is why it’s even more sad that drug dealers go there at night to really prey on this people who have this addiction,” she said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.