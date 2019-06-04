WCCC inmate wanted after failing to return to community furlough home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Safety officials are on the lookout for a Women’s Correctional Center inmate who failed to return Sunday.
Officials said 54-year-old Lynette Kealoha is an extended furlough inmate who didn’t return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home in Makiki. She was supposed to check back in at noon on Sunday.
She’s serving time for drug offenses. An additional escape charge is likely to be added when she is found.
She’s described as 5’9”, 125 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.