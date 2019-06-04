Tuitele calls Hall of Honor induction a dream come true

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Faatui Tuitele’s high school football career will go down in history not just for his championships at Saint Louis, but also for his dominance in the trenches.
The soon-to-be University of Washington freshman was inducted in the HHSAA Class of 2019 Sunday night in Honolulu, an honor that he has looked forward to receiving for quite some time.
“I’m not gonna lie, it was a teary-eyed moment,” Tuitele said. “It kind of just sums up my whole career. It shows that hard work does pay off.”
When he found out about being inducted, him and his family celebrated like it was graduation night all over again.
“It’s so surreal,” Tuitele said. “I’ve been following the Hall of Honor for a long time, ever since I first started playing football because it’s something that I always aimed for. To be inducted into it is something that I’ll never forget.”
