Trade Winds For One More Day, Rain Tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enjoy the sunshine and moderate to breezy trade winds. Trade winds will weaken into the light to moderate range from Wednesday on into the weekend as a cold front moves into the Central Pacific. An upper level trough passing through the islands on Wednesday and Thursday will enhance shower activity along with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. More typical trade wind weather will return from Friday onward. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections into the first half of next week.