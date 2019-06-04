Teens who rescued a Kauai firefighter after a shark bite at Hanalei honored

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Months after they rescued an off-duty firefighter, three quick-thinking teens were honored by Kauai Firefighters.
Spencer Taylor-Steik was bit by a tiger shark in February while surfing at Hanalei Bay..
Tommy Hamai, Kea Dwight, and Chaz Weimar were fishing on a boat when they heard him calling for help.
They pulled the firefighter on board, made a makeshift tourniquet with his surfboard leash, and brought him to shore where first responders took over.
Monday morning, Taylor-Steik got to thank them during a ceremony on Kauai. He said if it hadn’t been for their quick actions, he may not be alive today.
"I’d especially like to thank Tommy, Kea, and Chaz. These three young men are outstanding members of our community. When they saw another human being in need of help, they came right for me. They didn’t hesitate. Without them and their quick action, I very well might not be sitting here today. Thank you all very much from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
The three teens were among a handful of others recognized for outstanding actions towards others.
In all, the Kauai Fire department handed out 29 certificates.
