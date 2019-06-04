Tampa Bay Rays draft 'Iolani’s Shane Sasaki in 3rd round

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 'Iolani baseball standout Shane Sasaki saw his childhood dream come true this morning in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The Tampa Bay Rays drafted Sasaki with the 99th overall pick in the third round, much to the delight of Sasaki and his family.
“I was just frozen,” Sasaki said this morning. “I had a huge smile on my face ... I was speechless when I first heard my name get called up. I was lost for words.”
The 18-year-old was the first player from the islands taken in the draft and according to MLB.com, the 99th overall selection has an approximate contract value of $587,400.
As a senior at 'Iolani, Sasaki batted .565 with five home runs.
A Cal Poly baseball commit, the lure of the MLB may be too strong for Sasaki to resist, but he plans on taking the next few days to sit down with his family and discuss the best step moving forward.
“Everything’s happening so soon, like all of the sudden," he said. "So I’m just trying to let it sink in right now.”
