Sanchez signs extension with Colts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warrior football punter/kicker Rigoberto Sanchez signed a contract extension this morning with the Indianapolis Colts.
Sanchez, 25, played all 32 games over his first two seasons with the Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent and in that time, amassed 141 punts for 6,393 yards - an average of 45.3 yards per punt.
The extension is reported to be a four-year deal.
Sanchez pinned 52 punts inside the 20-yard line and was responsible of 105 touchbacks on kickoffs.
The former Hawaii utility player took over the reigns as the Colts punter when Pat McAfee stepped away from the gridiron in 2017.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.