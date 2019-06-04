Report names 6 Hawaii nursing homes among most troubled facilities in US

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six nursing homes in Hawaii have been identified as some of the nation’s most troubled care facilities.
That’s according to a new Senate report released Monday.
Those facilities include Kulana Malama, Kuakini Geriatric Care and Wahiawa General Hospital on Oahu; Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital on Kauai; and Legacy Hilo Rehab and Nursing Center and Kohala Hospital on Hawaii Island.
They are among 400 facilities nationwide that had a “persistent record of poor care.”
According to the report, one Hawaii facility “failed to correct an insect infestation such that there were cockroaches and ants near residents, on countertops and crawling on medical charts.”
Senators released the report in hopes of ensuring transparency for families struggling to find nursing homes for loved ones — and shedding light on important information the federal government has long kept under wraps.
It’s estimated that there are more than 15,700 nursing homes in the U.S., caring for about 1.3 million patients.
