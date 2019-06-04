Oahu teen loses battle with rare, aggresive brain tumor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 14-year-old Jayvis Ilar has died after a battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or D.I.P.G.
The disease has no cure and is difficult to treat because the tumor is in the middle of the brain stem.
That part of the brain is called the pons, which controls essential functions such as heartbeat, breathing, eye movement and balance.
D.I.P.G. mainly affects children; 200-400 kids are diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. each year.
Earlier this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and comedian Jo Koy sent well wishes to Ilar.
Johnson also recently sent a video to Ilar’s family before learning about the teenager’s death:
Koy texted Jayvis regularly and the two formed a close bond.
