Nam named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Malia Nam, a 2018 Kaiser High School graduate, was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in women’s golf this morning.
In her first season at the University of Southern California, she was named to the Pac-12 first team and the All-American second-team after Nam had four finishes in the top seven of a tournament and finished the season with seven rounds in the 60s on her scorecards.
The former Cougar recorded eight Top-12 finishes at USC and helped the Trojans rack up seven tournament wins including the Pac-12 and NCAA Regional Championship.
The Kailua native is just the fifth conference freshman/newcomer of the year in school history.
Nam finished the season tied for ninth place at the NCAA Cle Elum Regional and won her NCAA Championship match.
