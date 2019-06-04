Multiple brush fires across Oahu keep firefighters busy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters started off the week on a busy note, responding to multiple brush fires around Oahu.
At least four fires were reported. Various brush fires burned in Central and West Oahu.
Around noon, a brush fire shut down Kamehameha Highway near Pa’ala’a Uka and Pupukea Road for about 2 hours. Firefighters were able to get it under control around 1 p.m.
Close to 12:30 p.m., a fire broke out in Makakilo near the H-1 west. It was under control in about an hour.
In Makaha, another fire sparked near Lahilahi Street around 2.
And along Farrington Highway near Honokai Hale, smoke filled the roadway and caused a contra-flow that slowed traffic.
In all cases, HFD said no injuries were reported.
